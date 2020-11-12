Beijing Guoan edges Shanghai SIPG to take third place in Chinese Super League

Fernando (C) of Beijing Guoan runs with the ball during the 20th round match between Beijing Guoan and Shanghai SIPG at 2020 season Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) Suzhou Division in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Guoan drew with Shanghai SIPG 1-1 and locked up third place 3-2 on aggregate in 3rd place playoffs of the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Wednesday, directly securing a ticket for the AFC Champions League next season.

Guoan clinched a 2-1 victory over SIPG in the first leg. Cedric Bakambu was absent from the second leg, after Guoan's top scorer left Suzhou to participate in a Congo national team fixture.

In the 30th minute, Alan Douglas finished ruthlessly with a low shot when presented with space in the box, as he controlled Zhang Yuning's pass before firing into the corner.

SIPG turned up the heat early in the second half when Ricardo Lopes pulled one back in the 47th minute.

The equalizer invigorated SIPG, but several golden chances to even the aggregate score were squandered, especially when a combination of the woodwork and goalkeeper Hou Sen kept out captain Hulk's powerful drive in the 58th minute.

In stoppage time, Hou Sen made a flying save to deny an impressive volley from Marko Arnautovic, and helped to secure a memorable victory for Guoan in the last game of the 2020 CSL season.