Shanghai group model of cooperation, says expert

MOSCOW, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Mutual benefit, trust and respect strongly unite member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and illustrate how the group is a model for global cooperation, a Russian scholar has said.

The 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO was hosted via video link by Russia on Tuesday.

"The holding of the meeting shows that the member states attach great importance to the development of the SCO, and it also shows their determination to strengthen cooperation," Andrey Karneev, professor and head of the School of Asian Studies of Russia's Higher School of Economics, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"The year 2020 is very special. The pandemic continues to spread around the world, and a series of 'de-globalization' events continue to occur," Karneev said.

"During such a complicated global situation, the member states of the SCO adhere to mutually beneficial cooperation and mutual support, setting an example of cooperation among regional countries," he added.

After nearly two decades of development, the SCO has grown larger in its scale and in its international influence, which can be attributed to the SCO countries' continuous adherence to the principles of mutual respect and non-interference.

The organization has also established an effective bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanism, the expert said.

"As I understand, a series of documents will be adopted in the meeting, which will give new connotations to the Shanghai Spirit," Karneev said.

Turning to global coordination in the post-pandemic era, Karneev said that China has effectively controlled the spread of COVID-19 and taken the lead in world economic recovery, bringing relief to SCO member states.

"Although the epidemic has caused considerable negative effects on international exchanges and trade, the SCO countries will still strive to achieve new productive results in the fields of science, technology, logistics, medical care, education and culture, etc.," he said.

"Within the SCO, cooperation and the win-win concept are the mainstream, while in the field of international relations the SCO adheres to the principle of peaceful coexistence," Karneev said.

"From this perspective, the SCO is a model for regional cooperation, and also provides new ideas for global governance," he added. Enditem