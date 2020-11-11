Pic story: store manager witnesses development of Pudong

Wang Longchi (R) talks with a customer at a Hema Fresh store in Pudong of east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2020. Wang, 43, is a store manager of the Hema Fresh, Alibaba's fresh food chain, in Pudong of Shanghai. Now, he is in charge of over 500 employees, and the store he works in serves about 20,000 online and offline customers every day, with online orders accounting for 70 percent of the sales. Having been working in retail industry since graduation and witnessed the development of Pudong, Wang feels lucky to be in the trade. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)