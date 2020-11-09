Shanghai hosts art exhibition on Silk Road

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- An art exhibition with works of 222 artists from 70 Belt and Road countries has opened in Shanghai.

Co-sponsored by the Chinese Artists Association and Shanghai Art Museum, the exhibition, named "Our Home -- The Belt and Road Nations' Art Exhibition," runs until March 31, 2021.

Renowned Chinese sculptor Wu Weishan's creation is a major attraction of the event. The bronze statues of Leonardo Da Vinci and Chinese painter Qi Baishi standing next to each other have brought time to a standstill, Wu said.

Oil painting Turpan, which was created with sand from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, depicts a golden sky, mountains, valleys and rivers, said Alberto Manai, director of the Italian Institute of Culture Shanghai.

The painting is full of strong and warm emotions, enabling people from different cultures and regions to feel the grand and profound charm of the Silk Road, said Manai.

"At a time when offline art activities are being canceled around the world, Shanghai is hosting such an exhibition, which conveys a warm and important message that we humans are still interdependent, sharing one family and beauty together," Manai said.