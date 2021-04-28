Home>>
New Zhengzhou Museum to open on April 30
(Ecns.cn) 13:49, April 28, 2021
A painted clay figure of Buddha's head is displayed at the new Zhengzhou Museum in Henan Province, April 27, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)
More than 60,000 cultural relics were moved to the new museum.
Covering a area of 147,000 square meters, the 62-meter-high new museum will officially open on April 30.
