New Zhengzhou Museum to open on April 30

Ecns.cn) 13:49, April 28, 2021

A painted clay figure of Buddha's head is displayed at the new Zhengzhou Museum in Henan Province, April 27, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)

More than 60,000 cultural relics were moved to the new museum.

Covering a area of 147,000 square meters, the 62-meter-high new museum will officially open on April 30.

