Pic story of female mechanic in Henan

Xinhua) 10:15, May 11, 2021

Liu Qiqi checks the emergency exit of an airplane at a maintenance base of the Henan branch of China Southern Airlines in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, April 30, 2021. Liu Qiqi is a 24-year-old mechanic in Henan branch of China Southern Airlines. Graduating from Civil Aviation University of China in 2019, Liu Qiqi is eye-catching in the team, for she is the only female mechanic in the nearly 200-strong maintenance workforce. Working in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Liu was questioned a lot when she entered the profession. The job requires hard graft, and a girl may not be able to handle such high work intensity. "My colleagues care about me, hence they used to assign me with light work," Liu said. However, as a tough girl, Liu never halts. Instead, from changing wheels to replacing landing gear, she has been working hard to earn recognition. Gradually, her colleagues have been used to working with Liu Qiqi on regular work, and started to call her "Qi Ge" out of respect, meaning "Qi bro". In spite of the less-than-2-year work experience, Liu Qiqi impressed some senior colleagues with her learning competence and insight. From a green hand to the backbone of the department, Liu contributes her maturation to her eagerness to learn and pursuit of her dream. "I am an airplane lover since my childhood, and there are near 100 magazines related to airplanes and science on the shelf in my home," Liu said, "The books enlightened me, and it is a pleasure for me to work on something I adore. As a worker of the young generation, I fear no failure and hard work, and I have the courage to pursue my dream." (Xinhua/Li An)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)