1500-year-old ‘national treasure’: Gongyi Grotto Temple wows tourists

Ecns.cn) 13:27, May 24, 2021

Tourists visit the 1,500-year-old Gongyi Grotto Temple in China’s Henan Province, May 23, 2021. The Gongyi Grotto Temple was first established in the Northern Wei Dynasty(386?534). It now comprises five caves, one shrine, three large cliff-face Buddha statues, 7,743 Buddhist statues and more than 200 stone inscriptions. (China News Service/Zhang Xinglong)

