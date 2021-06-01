Home>>
New Party chiefs of China's Henan, Shanxi appointed
(Xinhua) 16:54, June 01, 2021
BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Lou Yangsheng has been appointed secretary of the Henan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), replacing Wang Guosheng, according to a decision from the CPC Central Committee published Tuesday.
Lin Wu has been appointed secretary of the CPC Shanxi Provincial Committee, the decision noted.
