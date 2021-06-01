Massive expressway in Shaanxi to open to traffic at end of June

14:07, June 01, 2021

Aerial photo shows the Yanchang-Huanglong expressway in Shaanxi stretches across the Loess Plateau. With a total length of 149.468 kilometers, the expressway from Yanchang County to Huanglong County is to open to traffic at the end of June. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Xinglaing)

