Beijing-Dezhou expressway under construction

Xinhua) 09:06, April 08, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 7, 2020 shows the construction site of the Beijing-Dezhou expressway in north China's Hebei Province. The first phase of the expressway linking Beijing Daxing International Airport and Dezhou City in Hebei is expected to be put into operation in May 2021. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

