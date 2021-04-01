Construction of Chinese-built Nairobi expressway on top gear

NAIROBI, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Construction of Kenya's Nairobi expressway by Chinese contractor is on track, with the project set to be completed on time, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said on Wednesday.

The expressway is being financed and constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC). "We expect the elevated highway, which is progressing at 60 meters per day from both ends to be completed by early 2022," Macharia said in a statement issued in Nairobi after touring the project on Wednesday.

The project being done links the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Nairobi-Nakuru highway. The progress of the whole project is up to 33 percent by far.

He said construction of the project is at a critical section of the northern corridor, which is the main gateway for imports and exports from the port of Mombasa to neighboring countries such as Uganda and Rwanda.

More than 1,800 local youths have been employed by the contractor. During the construction, eco-friendly measures have been taken to reduce noise and dust pollution, and discharge sewage properly, according to the CRBC.

The Nairobi Expressway will comprise both a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway with 10 interchanges. "The new highway will also carry 85 percent of all cargo and commuter traffic in surrounding areas," said Macharia.

