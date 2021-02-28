Kenyan conservancies to leverage on Chinese-built railway to revive tourism

NAIROBI, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Kenya's Taita Taveta Wildlife Conservancies Association (TTWCA) plans to leverage on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which runs from Mombasa to the capital Nairobi, to boost its revenues from tourism post-COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

Donald Mcharo, chairman of TTWCA told Xinhua that the conservancies which are located along the SGR, currently depend on livestock rearing and carbon trading as their main source of income as the tourism sector has been negatively affected by the pandemic.

"We are planning to introduce tourism activities such as games drives, lodges and game ranching for both local and international tourists by leveraging our close proximity to the SGR to enable visitors to access our facilities," Mcharo said.

The TTWCA consists of more than 28 ranches covering an estimated 900,000 acres in southwest Kenya that promote environmental conservation.

Mcharo said that the goal is to expand tourism activities to account for 50 percent of all revenues in the next five years by taking advantage of the SGR.

"The SGR will be a big part of our drive to boost our revenues from tourists because it provides an affordable and convenient mode of transport to ferry visitors into our parks," he added.