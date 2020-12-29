Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese built Ethiopian expressways witness increasing traffic

(Xinhua)    08:59, December 29, 2020

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 3.6 million cars have used two Chinese built expressways in the first five months of the current Ethiopian Fiscal Year (EFY) 2020/2021, an Ethiopian official said on Monday.

Speaking to Xinhua, Zahara Mohammed, Communications and Marketing Team Leader at Ethiopian Toll Roads Enterprise (ETRE), said 3,596,852 cars used the 76-km Addis Ababa-Adama toll expressway and the 220-km Dire Dawa-Dewele toll road in the first five months of 2020/2021 EFY, earning more than 4 million U.S. dollars for the country.

Mohammed said the two toll expressways, which are open 24 hours a day, have been fitted with modern technology to cope with rising traffic.

The Addis Ababa-Adama toll expressway, which is regarded as the first expressway in Ethiopia and East Africa, was partly funded by the Export-Import Bank of China and constructed by the China Communications Construction Company. The expressway went operational in September 2014.

The Dire Dawa-Dewele toll road, which was constructed by CGC Overseas Construction (CGC-OC) Group Ltd, went into operation in June 2019.

The Export-Import Bank of China financed 85 percent of the Dire Dawa-Dewele toll road project, while the remaining 15 percent was covered by the Ethiopian government.

The Dire Dawa-Dewele toll road connects landlocked Ethiopia to ports in Djibouti.

Djibouti port handles about 95 percent of landlocked Ethiopia's export-import trade, and the Dire Dawa-Dewele toll road is expected to play a significant role in augmenting Ethiopia's economic growth by facilitating trade.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York