Beijing vaccinates 9.57 million residents against COVID-19
(Xinhua) 16:38, April 01, 2021
BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese capital Beijing has administered coronavirus vaccines to more than 9.57 million people, local authorities said on Thursday.
The city government said that by Wednesday, a total of 15.39 million doses of domestically developed COVID-19 vaccines had been administered.
Beijing began vaccinating willing elderly residents in good health in mid-March.
Foreign nationals in the city can now also apply to receive vaccines, according to the municipal foreign affairs office.
