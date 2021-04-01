Home>>
Over 114 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
(Xinhua) 15:55, April 01, 2021
BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- A total of 114.69 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia registers world's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals
- 2 batches of purchased Chinese COVID-19 vaccines handed over to Pakistan
- Ukraine to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX
- Cambodia receives new batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines
- Nepal to use Chinese vaccine among people aged 40-59 years
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.