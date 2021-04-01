Languages

Thursday, April 01, 2021

Over 114 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

(Xinhua) 15:55, April 01, 2021

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- A total of 114.69 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

