2 batches of purchased Chinese COVID-19 vaccines handed over to Pakistan

Xinhua) 14:36, April 01, 2021

Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan addresses the handover ceremony of COVID-19 vaccines at the Noor Khan Air Base near Pakistan's capital Islamabad on March 31, 2021. The first batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines and the first batch of CanSino COVID-19 vaccines that the Pakistani government purchased were officially handed over to the Pakistani side with a ceremony held at the Noor Khan Air Base on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jiang Chao)

ISLAMABAD, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines and the first batch of CanSino COVID-19 vaccines that the Pakistani government purchased were officially handed over to the Pakistani side with a ceremony held at the Noor Khan Air Base near the country's capital Islamabad on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan and Pang Chunxue, minister counselor of the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, attended the handover ceremony. The Sinopharm vaccines arrived at the Noor Khan Air Base on Wednesday while the CanSino vaccines arrived in Islamabad Tuesday night.

Addressing the ceremony, Sultan said that the two batches of Chinese vaccines that the Pakistani government purchased will greatly bolster Pakistan's nationwide vaccination drive.

Pakistan has confidence in the efficacy and safety of both the Sinopharm and CanSino COVID-19 vaccines, he said, adding that Pakistan plans to buy more vaccines from China.

Pang told Xinhua that China has always made Pakistan a priority in both COVID-19 vaccine aid and export, which is a manifestation of the ironclad friendship between the two countries, adding that China will continue to stand firmly with Pakistan to combat the pandemic.

Earlier in the year, China has donated three batches of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan.

