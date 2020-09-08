Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
China's police chief says country to bolster cooperation in law enforcement with Pakistan

(Xinhua)    10:00, September 08, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi said Monday that the Chinese side stands ready to maintain strategic communication and deepen law enforcement cooperation with the Pakistani side.

Zhao made the remarks in a phone conversation with Pakistani Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah.

China, he said, is ready to work with Pakistan to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, further strengthen practical cooperation in such areas as anti-terrorism, security along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and law enforcement capacity building, and expand police exchanges and cooperation between their local counterparts, so as to safeguard the common interests as well as security and stability of the two countries, and continuously promote the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

For his part, the Pakistani minister said his country is willing to jointly implement the consensus between the leaders of the two countries and bolster practical cooperation in law enforcement and security fields such as anti-terrorism.

