Ukraine to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX

Xinhua) 14:16, April 01, 2021

KIEV, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that Ukraine will receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility by April 15, Ukrinform news agency reported on Wednesday.

"The first batch of vaccines is 360,000 AstraZeneca doses and 117,000 doses of Pfizer. According to COVAX, we should receive it (them) by April 15," said the minister on a local TV channel.

COVAX is a World Health Organization-led initiative aimed at ensuring equal access to COVID-19 vaccines by various countries.

The vaccination campaign in Ukraine started on Feb. 24, and 231,566 shots have so far been administered.

As of Wednesday, 1,674,168 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Ukraine, with 11,226 of them recorded over the past 24 hours.

There have also been 1,313,481 recoveries in the country, as well as 32,825 deaths, according to the health authorities.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)