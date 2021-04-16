Home>>
Hainan's expressway in 100 seconds
(Xinhua) 11:10, April 16, 2021
Hainan has made significant progress in the construction of expressway since the 13th Five-Year Plan, which started in 2016. By far, the total mileage of expressways in the province has reached 1,255 kilometers. The transport upgrade will help boost the building of Hainan into an international tourism and consumption center.
