Video: We Are China

China (Hainan) Museum of South China Sea holds Palace Museum Collection exhibition

Xinhua) 09:53, April 14, 2021

Visitors view exhibits at a Palace Museum Collection exhibition in China (Hainan) Museum of the South China Sea in Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)