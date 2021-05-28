Home>>
Summer harvest begins in Henan
(Xinhua) 09:12, May 28, 2021
A wheat-reaping combine harvester is at work in Longwanggou rural revitalization demonstration area in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, May 27, 2021. Summer harvest has begun in Henan Province, one of China's main wheat production areas. (Xinhua/Li An)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.