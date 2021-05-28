Summer harvest begins in Henan

Xinhua) 09:12, May 28, 2021

A wheat-reaping combine harvester is at work in Longwanggou rural revitalization demonstration area in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, May 27, 2021. Summer harvest has begun in Henan Province, one of China's main wheat production areas. (Xinhua/Li An)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)