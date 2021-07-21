We Are China

Hundreds of police officers rush to rescue people trapped by record rainfall in Central China

(People's Daily App) 14:10, July 21, 2021

Record rain hit the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday, causing severe traffic disruption and power outages.

Hundreds of police officers rushed to rescue people trapped by the rain.

(Video source: PLA Daily)

