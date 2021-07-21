Home>>
Soldiers engage mock targets in ghillie suits
(China Military Online) 13:31, July 21, 2021
Soldiers wearing ghillie suits, a type of camouflage gear, cover each other in firing position while marching in the cobbled wild during a reconnaissance tactical training exercise in mid June, 2021. They are assigned to a reconnaissance company with a combined arms regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiang Liming)
