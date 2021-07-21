Corban Festival celebrated in China's Xinjiang

URUMQI, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Muslim people across Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in northwest China on Tuesday celebrated the Corban Festival, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice, one of major festivals of Muslims in China.

Yahepjan Yalkun and his son, living in the city of Kashgar, bought a sheep before the festival. Yahepjan Yalkun, his family and his parents celebrated the festival together.

"In Kashgar, the holiday atmosphere is quite joyful. We wear new clothes, prepare abundant food, and visit relatives," Yahepjan Yalkun said. "To me, the Corban Festival is an occasion to relax and be with my family, which always makes me feel warm inside."

During the festival, residents of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang enjoy three days off, and local authorities guarantee sufficient supplies in markets, Elijan Anayat, a spokesperson with the Xinjiang regional government, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Abuduxvker Rehamdulla, the imam of Baida Mosque in the regional capital Urumqi, hosted a praying ceremony for Muslim residents living in the vicinity. Abuduxvker Rehamdulla has taken on religious duties since 1993. As a patriotic religious figure, he also participates in the administration and discussion of state affairs.

"In Xinjiang, believers of religions and non-believers share mutual respect and live in harmony," he said. "Religious venues have always been open to the public, and religious people can go in and out freely."

He said that there is no such thing as "restriction on religious freedom" in Xinjiang.

Ablekim Arken, a villager in the county of Toksun in Turpan, said he lives a much more well-off life than before. "As our country grows more prosperous day by day, our days are getting much better."

A Corban Festival night gala will also take place in the region. Miqlay Yiblayan, director of this year's gala, said that for each Corban Festival, Xinjiang authorities always organize outstanding artists to create high-quality shows and host cultural activities.

"This year, we've prepared many programs, which not only reflect people's life but also display unique ethnic cultures," she said. "I am sure that people will love it."

