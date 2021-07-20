Paratroopers descend with parachutes

China Military Online) 13:18, July 20, 2021

Paratroopers assigned to a brigade of the PLA Air Force’s airborne troops descend to the ground after jumping out of a transport aircraft during a recent massive airborne assault training operation on July 3, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Jielin)

