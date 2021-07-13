Home>>
MBTs drive through mire
(China Military Online) 14:05, July 13, 2021
A group of main battle tanks (MBTs) attached to an armored brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army rumbles through shallow mire during a long-distance maneuver operation on June 26, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.