Regiment conducts driving skill training in Xinjiang
(China Military Online) 13:13, June 24, 2021
A convoy of military vehicles carrying supplies is en route to a scheduled place during a driving skill training exercise organized by a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command on June 16, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Renxi)
