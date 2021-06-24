Regiment conducts driving skill training in Xinjiang

China Military Online) 13:13, June 24, 2021

A convoy of military vehicles carrying supplies is en route to a scheduled place during a driving skill training exercise organized by a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command on June 16, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Renxi)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)