View of Yardang scenic area in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 11:02, June 23, 2021

Aerial photo taken on June 21, 2021 shows a view of a Yardang scenic area in Urho District of Karamay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gu Yu)

