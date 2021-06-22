Young musician passes on Tuvan ethnic culture in Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:40, June 22, 2021

Zhongxi is a musician from the Tuva ethnic group in Hemu Village, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. He has been in love with music since he was young as a result of the influence of his father, who is an inheritor of a Tuvan musical instrument called "Chuwuer" (also called "Mangdalexi" in Mandarin).

Zhongxi and his friends have formed a band, singing Tuvan folk songs accompanied by traditional musical instruments.

