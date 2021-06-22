Home>>
Young musician passes on Tuvan ethnic culture in Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 13:40, June 22, 2021
Zhongxi is a musician from the Tuva ethnic group in Hemu Village, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. He has been in love with music since he was young as a result of the influence of his father, who is an inheritor of a Tuvan musical instrument called "Chuwuer" (also called "Mangdalexi" in Mandarin).
Zhongxi and his friends have formed a band, singing Tuvan folk songs accompanied by traditional musical instruments.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.