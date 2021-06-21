The story of Uygur painter Yaermaimaiti

People's Daily Online) 15:38, June 21, 2021

Yaermaimaiti Tuersun is an art teacher. He loves painting and making art crafts. Tuersun and his wife, who teaches politics, both think that it is important to let their children learn things happily.

Every week, his family goes on outdoor activities, which he thinks makes his kids more confident and also develops closer bonds between family members.

