Scenery of Duku Highway in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:59, June 21, 2021

Aerial photo taken on June 20, 2021 shows the scenery along Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Duku Highway, deemed one of China's most beautiful roads, recently opened to tourists after completing its yearly "hibernation." The 560-km highway, connecting Dushanzi in the northern area of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Kuqa County in the south, runs through various landscapes including glaciers, forests, and grasslands. Due to snowy weather and road icing, the Duku Highway has a "hibernation period", which generally begins in October and ends in June of the following year. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

