View of Manas Lake in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:55, June 22, 2021

Workers collect crude salt on Manas Lake in Hoboksar of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

