PLA Western Theater Command's fighter jets take off for flight training

China Military Online) 13:10, June 23, 2021

Two pilots assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command get everything ready for takeoff and give a thumbs-up during a flight training exercise on June 10, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Yukun)

