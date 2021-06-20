Home>>
Vehicle-mounted howitzers participate in desert maneuver
(China Military Online) 13:34, June 20, 2021
A group of launcher trucks carrying new vehicle-mounted gun-howitzer systems are en route to a designated training field in northwest China's Gobi Desert on June 3, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Shengwei)
Soldiers salute as a military vehicle, performing as the commanding car, passes along the road during a long-distance maneuver in northwest China's Gobi Desert on June 3, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Shengwei)
