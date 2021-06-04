Home>>
Combined arms brigade conducts tactical training
(China Military Online) 13:47, June 04, 2021
Two soldiers assigned to a combined arms brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army dig field works before the tactical training in early June, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yanjun)
