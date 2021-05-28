Home>>
Armored vehicle in live-firing assessment
(China Military Online) 10:40, May 28, 2021
An armored vehicle assigned to the missile element of a brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army fires the missile during a live-firing assessment on May 17, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Xiaoshuai)
