Armored vehicle in live-firing assessment

China Military Online) 10:40, May 28, 2021

An armored vehicle assigned to the missile element of a brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army fires the missile during a live-firing assessment on May 17, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Xiaoshuai)

