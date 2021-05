Military vehicles pull out of RO-RO ferry vessel

China Military Online) 15:50, May 27, 2021

A 4x4 off-road military vehicle attached to a brigade of the PLA 73rd Group Army pulls out of a military RO-RO ferry vessel during a loading-unloading training exercise from May 18 to 21, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jiayu)

