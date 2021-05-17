China honors military strategic planning units, individuals

Xinhua) 10:52, May 17, 2021

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Ten Chinese military units and 18 individuals were honored for their outstanding performance in military strategic planning.

Over the past years, the Chinese armed forces have endeavored to pursue reform and innovation. The armed forces also made every effort to advance the strategic planning for building a strong military in the new era, said a circular issued by the Central Military Commission.

It also stressed the importance of innovation in the design, implementation, and assessment of strategies. It called for continued improvement of strategic planning and macro-management, as well as promoting the high-quality development of the military.

