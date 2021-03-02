Chinese military active in int'l anti-pandemic cooperation: ministry

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military is playing an active role in international anti-virus cooperation and has provided vaccine aid to the Pakistani, Cambodian, Mongolian and Philippine militaries, said the Ministry of National Defense on Monday.

As of February, the Chinese military had provided anti-epidemic supplies such as masks and respirators to the armed forces of 50 countries, including Mozambique, Serbia, Cuba and Laos, according to the ministry.

Furthermore, the Chinese military had dispatched medical expert teams to four countries and shared its experience in epidemic prevention and control with its counterparts from 18 countries as well as international organizations via video link.

The Chinese military will continue to work together with foreign militaries to fight COVID-19, deepen pragmatic cooperation in non-traditional security fields, and strive to make new contributions to building a global community of health for all and safeguarding world peace and stability, said the ministry.