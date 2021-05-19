Home>>
Ship-borne helicopter fires missile at mock target
(China Military Online) 10:59, May 19, 2021
A ship-borne helicopter attached to an naval aviation regiment under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fires a missile at mock target during a live-fire training exercise in early May, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Wei)
