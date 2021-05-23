Airborne troops in heavy equipment airdrop training

China Military Online) 14:26, May 23, 2021

Heavy equipment is dropped from a transport aircraft attached to an airborne brigade under the PLA Air Force in the heavy equipment airdrop training on April 26, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Su Feng)

