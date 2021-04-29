Fighter jets get ready for flight training

China Military Online) 15:00, April 29, 2021

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command get ready to take off from the runway for a flight training exercise in late April, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

