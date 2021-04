PLA Macao Garrison assesses troops' special operations capability

China Military Online) 14:32, April 20, 2021

Members of a special operations force assigned to the PLA Macao Garrison participate in a comprehensive combat capability assessment,in order to check the combat capabilities of its special operations forces on coordination, skills and tactics on Apr 18, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fang Zhao)

