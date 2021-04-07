Home>>
Mainland rolls out COVID-19 vaccination for compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao
(Xinhua) 15:43, April 07, 2021
BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge to people from Hong Kong and Macao who are working or living on the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).
They can get inoculated on the mainland by furnishing their mainland residence permits or medical insurance certificates based on the principles of voluntary application and informed consent, the commission said.
Compatriots from Hong Kong and Macao who are working or studying at schools on the mainland enjoy the same vaccination policy as local teachers and students, the NHC noted.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: U.S. interference with HK doomed to fail
- Macao SAR refutes relevant content in U.S. report
- Macao SAR voices support for NPC's adoption of amended annexes to HKSAR Basic Law
- Macao reports no locally transmitted COVID-19 case for whole year
- Macao's average occupancy rate of guest rooms surges in February
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.