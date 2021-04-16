Macao SAR chief executive stresses stepping up system, capacity building for safeguarding national security

Fu Ziying, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), addresses the opening ceremony of an exhibition on national security education in Macao, south China, April 15, 2021. The exhibition was co-organized by the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR. It is the third exhibition on national security education held in Macao since 2018. The event will last until May 16. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), said on Thursday that Macao must continuously improve the legal system and implementation mechanism for safeguarding national security and step up system and capacity building in this regard.

April 15 of each year is designated as the day for raising the public awareness of national security after the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress passed a new national security law in 2015.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of an exhibition on national security education, Ho stressed the need of fully implementing the principle of "patriots administering Macao," safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and firmly opposing the interference by any external forces in Macao affairs.

Safeguarding the overall security of the nation is the fundamental principle and basic requirement for Macao's lasting prosperity and stability, Ho noted, adding that a good situation of "patriots administering Macao" has basically taken shape in Macao since its return to the motherland.

Fu Ziying, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, in his speech expressed confidence in the bright prospect of "one country, two systems" in Macao and urged concerted efforts by various sectors in Macao to safeguard national security and maintain Macao's prosperity and stability.

The exhibition was co-organized by the Macao SAR government and the liaison office. It is the third exhibition on national security education held in Macao since 2018. The event will last until May 16.

