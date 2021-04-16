Home>>
HK police force marks National Security Education Day with new style
(Xinhua) 08:17, April 16, 2021
HONG KONG, April 15 (Xinhua) --The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)'s police force has marked National Security Education Day with a new style.
The police performed Chinese-style marching for members of the public for the first time on National Security Education Day, which fell on Thursday this year.
April 15 marks the first National Security Education Day since the implementation of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR.
