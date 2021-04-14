Home>>
China sets up new national security research center
(Xinhua) 17:02, April 14, 2021
BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- A research center dedicated to the systematic study of the holistic approach to national security was inaugurated Wednesday in Beijing.
The center's principal tasks are supplementing the system of relevant theories, promoting and explaining the approach in the country and abroad, and providing suggestions to policymakers.
As the first outcome of the center's studies, a set of books introducing the approach will be published Thursday.
