HKSAR gov't officials stress public responsibility of safeguarding national security

Xinhua) 14:21, April 12, 2021

HONG KONG, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday stressed the significance of safeguarding national security ahead of the National Security Education Day that falls on April 15.

Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government, said in an online article that every Hong Kong resident has the responsibility of safeguarding national security.

National security is the cornerstone of peace and stability, as well as guarantee for the happy life of people, he said, adding that the HKSAR government will adopt a multi-pronged approach to encouraging the public to realize the significance of national security and think about their role.

On March 30 the National People's Congress Standing Committee adopted the amended Annex I and Annex II to the Basic Law of the HKSAR, a move which Cheung said improved Hong Kong's electoral system at the constitutional level.

The amendments also laid a solid foundation for Hong Kong to further improve national security system, implement "one country, two systems," ensure "patriots administering Hong Kong," and assume the duty of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Also in an online article, Secretary for Education of the HKSAR government Kevin Yeung stressed the importance of the upcoming National Security Education Day, which is the first education day since the national security law in the HKSAR took effect in mid-2020.

Hong Kong campuses were gripped by the so-called "Hong Kong independence" ideas and violent and illegal activities during the prolonged disturbances in 2019, he said, noting that efforts must be made to improve students' national identity and their sense of responsibility of safeguarding national security, and help them become law-abiding residents.

The education bureau will assist schools in national security education, including related training and professional advice for teachers, and hold various activities for students to learn more about national security, Yeung said.

