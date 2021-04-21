Food delivery app gives PLA soldiers in Tibet access to fresh groceries

People's Daily Online) 16:12, April 21, 2021

A food delivery app that was recently put into trial operation offers officers and soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) stationed in Tibet Autonomous Region a platform to buy any fresh products they need via their smartphones.

(Photo/WeChat account: Xuexijuntuan)

The online store sells 530 kinds of non-staple food, including fruits, vegetables, fish and meat. After placing an order on it, the soldiers can receive their parcels in a relatively short period of time.

The food suppliers are mainly located in places outside the autonomous region. Upon receiving an order, they immediately transport the commodities to a designated distribution center, where the products go through a quality test before being packed. They are then delivered via cold-chain logistics to preserve their freshness.

(Photo/WeChat account: Xuexijuntuan)

On April 17, a brigade in Tibet received over 90 types of food, including fresh vegetables, fruits, pork, beef and mutton, all bought by the PLA officers and soldiers via the app.

"In the past, we often ate frozen meat, but now we basically have access to chilled meat, which tastes better,” said Zeng Wang, a quartermaster who has been serving in the military in Tibet for 14 years.

(Photo/WeChat account: Xuexijuntuan)

(Photo/WeChat account: Xuexijuntuan)

The app is currently being used by soldiers in Lhasa, the capital of the autonomous region, and Shigatse. For the next phase, it will be introduced to all PLA troops in Tibet.

(Photo/WeChat account: Xuexijuntuan)

(Photo/WeChat account: Xuexijuntuan)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)