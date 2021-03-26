PLA Army to participate in snowfield competition of int'l army games

Xinhua) 14:56, March 26, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2020 shows a performance during the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2020 and the Army-2020 International Military Technical Forum in Moscow, Russia. (Xinhua/Tian Dingyu)

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The PLA Army will head abroad and participate a snowfield combat and march competition from April 4 to 20 at the invitation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, a Chinese military spokesperson announced Thursday.

The competition known as "Sayan Range March" is an event of the 2021 International Army Games, said Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

This is the first time the Chinese military sent a team to participate in this particular competition, said Ren.

Apart from this competition, the Chinese military will go abroad in 2021 to participate in a number of other International Army Games events and host three important events in China, added Ren.

